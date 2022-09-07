Karren Kay Anderson, 79, passed away September 4, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Karren was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 29, 1943, to Dean and Alice Holden. She was the 4th of 5 children. She grew up in California and as a youngster she would regularly bring home frogs or a jar of tadpoles. About that time her mother stopped trying to dress her up in frilly things. She went to Paramount Jr. And Sr. High Schools graduating in 1961. She loved sports, playing volleyball, baseball, and flag football mostly with the boys. She was highly competitive. She loved all animals especially horses and dogs. Her parents loved to fill their home with people. In 1964, she met a tall skinny kid from Hollydale, California, Jay Anderson, who became the love of her life. Jay had a dragster, rod bikes, shot pool, and best of all loved horses. Karren thought he was perfect. They dated 4 months, and he asked her to marry him. They were married June 12, 1965. On August 20, 1966, their daughter, Julie Jay Anderson was born. In 1971, they decided to leave California with no real plan. After traveling for a while, they arrived in Rexburg on June 12, 1971, their anniversary date. They said that'll do and decided to settle there. They purchased 2 1/2 acres out in Lyman and built their home. Karren loved sports and all animals. She played softball and Jay coached her team. In the 5 years they played, they went to state twice. She also played golf and volleyball. She was a leader in the 4-H, the Jr. Posse, and was herself of member of the Bandera Riding Club in the 1980s that gave demonstrations and carried flags at the front of many local parades. She loved working with all the kids and their horses. Karren had a creative side and made many beautiful wedding cakes for folks. She could about outdo anyone when it came to wall papering and often had a waiting list. She worked for a number of department stores in Rexburg. Karren was an accomplished horse woman. She started showing horses with her most beloved horse Mr. Ed. She was active in the quarter horse association and went to many horse shows and reinings with Jay. Many years later she won the 1993 Idaho Reining Horse Association's Green Horse Non-Pro title. She would often be seen heading down the road in a white pickup truck pulling a horse trailer with their dog, Shorty, in tow. For the last 12 years, Karren has been a resident at the Lily and Syringa memory care facility in Idaho Falls. These folks deserve a very special thank you for the loving care they provided her. Additionally, Hands of Hope Hospice provided wonderful support and comfort over the years, especially during the last few weeks. Karren is survived by her daughter Julie and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jay, her brothers, Carl, Lyle, and Jerry, and her sister Cassie Jensen. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to organizations that train services animals, Paws with a Cause, additionally donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association supporting to fight this terrible disease. Karren 6/29/1943 - 9/4/2022Kay Anderson