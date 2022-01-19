Kerry B. Anderson age 86 of Rigby, passed away January 14, 2022 at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Kerry was born April 24, 1935, in Idaho Falls, Idaho a daughter of Harry P. Thornton and Grace Priscilla Hammon Thornton. She received her GED. Kerry married Calvin George Barnes on April 23, 1952. He preceded her in death. She later married Robert Dale Anderson on June 23, 1967. Kerry was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many different callings. She loved camping, fishing, embordering, Artex paintings but most of all being a domestic engineer, mother and serving her family. Kerry is survived by her loving husband Robert Dale Anderson, children, Patsy Lounsbury, Karen (Luis) Soria, Kenneth (Lorrie) Barnes, Laval (Cheryl) Barnes, Carolyn (Doug) Muir, Robert Anderson, Wayne (Tina) Barnes, Teresa (Bryan) Aeschbacher, Daniel (Louise) Barnes, 33 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren all who live close to her. She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin George Barnes, parents, Harry and Grace Thornton, all her siblings, 1 son-in-law, Larry Lounsbury, daughter-in-law, Jeannie Anderson, 1 granddaughter, Amillya Barnes, 2 great granddaughters, Leslie Gardner and Ally Berry. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 364 N. 4100 E. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby and prior to the service at the Church on Friday from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Kerry 4/24/1935 - 1/14/2022B. Anderson