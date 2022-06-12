Loren Fullerton Anderson followed his eternal companion, Eileen, through the veil on Wednesday, the 9th of June 2022. Loren's mother, Luvenia Anderson (neé Irwin), gave birth to him on December 1, 1942. Six months later her husband, Daniel John Anderson, went to war against the Japanese Empire during World War II. Daniel wasn't discharged until Loren was 3 years old. Like his father, Loren was a patriot who loved his God, his family, and his country. Loren saw this life as a continuation of a war to overthrow God and human agency. He picked his side, and joined the anti-communist John Birch Society. Loren also traveled and lectured on early US history and the Constitution with the firebrand author, Cleon Skousen, as a member of the Freeman Institute, later renamed the National Center for Constitutional Studies. Loren's beliefs about the importance of human agency arose from his belief that freedom is necessary to fulfill God's plan for His children to grow, progress, and fulfill their own individual missions and destinies in life. After serving a mission to Australia, Loren took much longer than he would have liked to find and marry the love of his life, Eileen, on September 4, 1970. The two raised their five sons and three daughters according to principles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their sons and daughter Deborah all served missions, and all their children married in the temple. Loren and Eileen are sealed to 35 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Other than his family, and maybe river rafting, Loren loved church service, and never, ever turned down a calling. His most recent calling, serving children as a team Primary teacher, soothed his soul during the most trying time of his life, waiting to be reunited with his wife. The church and neighborhood children were an extension of his family, adopting him as a grandpa, and they all knew where to go for a Prayer Rock, a quick treat, hand-carved walking staff, or another stuffed animal. In addition to his mission, Loren served as a bishop in his 30's, and finally served with Eileen as missionaries in the Addiction and Recovery Program for 11 years. Notwithstanding how much he loved serving a mission with his sweetie in the ARP, Loren always said his favorite church calling was as a Home Teacher. The family was always at the center of all his thoughts and beliefs, and he felt no greater joy than in strengthening families both in and outside the church in an effort to follow God's eternal plan of happiness. Loren's wife, Eileen, parents, Loren's wife, Eileen, parents, Daniel and Luvenia, younger brother, Daniel, and granddaughter, Alaina, precede him in death. Loren is survived by his step mother, Shirley, siblings, Ray (Marilyn) Anderson, Russ (Melissa) Anderson, Elizabeth Thurman, and Daniel (Kristin) Anderson. His children, Daniel, Michael (Katie), David (Jenny), Deborah (Steve), EvEllen (yep, spelled like that) (Nathan), Joseph (Christy), Abraham (Sage), Miriam (Dustin), and 35 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Iona 7th Ward Chapel, 4707 E. Iona Road, Iona, Idaho 83427. The family will receive friends from 9 - 10:30 a.m., prior to services at the church. Interment will follow in the Ammon Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Loren 12/1/1942 - 6/9/2022Fullerton Anderson
