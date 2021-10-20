Murland Lanny Ross Anderson, 83 of Thornton, Idaho passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his home. Lanny was born October 21, 1937 in Thornton, Idaho to LaReno LaMonte Anderson and Lillian Rose Lyman Anderson. He was raised and attended schools in Lyman, graduating from Madison High School. In 1959 he married Maxine Oliverson and lived in Rigby, Idaho; they later divorced. In 1972 he married Afton Higley in Idaho Falls, Idaho; they made their home in Thornton, Idaho where they lived throughout his life. Lanny did not shy away from hard work. He worked for area farmers during his high school years and was a Crane Operator and Forman for AMCOR for 35 years. Through AMCOR, he was a member of The Teamsters Union. He loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing and camping were a few of his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed working in his yard. Lanny is survived by his wife, Afton M. Anderson of Thornton, Idaho; daughters, Cindy (Dennis) Gilson of Rigby, Idaho, Collette Parker of Rigby, Idaho, April (Delbert) Jensen of Thornton, Idaho; sons, Monte (Brandy) Anderson of Rigby, Idaho; sister, Sharon Archibald of Sugar City, Idaho; brothers, Jackie Anderson of Pocatello, Idaho, Jimmy Anderson of Rigby, Idaho; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dalin Hunt; son-in-law Delbert Jensen; sisters, Dorel Johnston, Veonna Bensen; and a brother, Darwin Anderson. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Sutton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby. And again from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, also at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Murland 10/21/1937 - 10/17/2021Lanny Ross Anderson