Norman Oscar Anderson, age 89, of Rigby, Idaho passed away at his home, Monday, February 1, 2021. Norman was born September 27, 1931 in Thornton, Idaho a son to Oscar E. Anderson and Laura Selma Carlson Anderson. He attended Madison schools graduating from Madison High School; then continued his education at Ricks College. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. April 16, 1960, he married Ada May Roth in Thornton, Idaho. They were blessed with 3 children. He farmed, ranched and was a dairyman in Thornton. After retirement, he moved to the Rigby area and spent winters in Yuma, Arizona. Norman is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served on the board of directors for the Reid Canal and was a lifetime member of the VFW. He enjoyed gardening, leather tooling and woodcarving. Survivors include his wife Ada May Anderson of Rigby; daughter Linda (Ron) Patterson of Rigby; a son Garry (Cathy) Anderson of Rigby; 6 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother Grant Anderson of Spokane, Washington. He was preceded in death by a son Bradley Oscar Anderson, a daughter-in-law Michelle Anderson, a grandson Matthew Anderson, his parents Oscar and Laura Anderson and a sister Lois Pond. Funeral services will be held Monday February 8, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Rigby, with a viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Attendance will be limited due to Idaho's Stay Healthy Order. Interment will follow in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Giving Cupboard in Jefferson County, or The Rigby Senior Citizens Center. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfunerlhome.com Norman 9/27/1931 - 2/1/2021Oscar Anderson
