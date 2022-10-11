Mary "Patty" Elaine Anderson, 81, of Shoup, Idaho, passed away October 7, 2022, at Teton Post-Acute Care Center in Idaho Falls. Patty was born August 8, 1941, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Pasquel and Elaine Bisese. She grew up and attended schools in Norfolk, Virginia, and graduated from Grandby High School. On November 27, 1959, she married the love of her life, Edward Charles Anderson, in Elizabeth, North Carolina. Patty and Ed led an adventurous life together. They moved to Idaho in the early 60's and set out to experience the wilderness in all its' beauty. They were avid white-water kayakers and rafters, back-country skiers, mountain climbers, and backpackers, and always with their children, Ed Jr. and Pam in tow. Ed and Patty bought land on the Salmon River to live and recreate in the Idaho wilderness completely off the grid, raising fruit on their orchard with their family. Eventually, Ed retired from the Idaho National Laboratory in the early 90's, and he and Patty sold their house in Idaho Falls and moved to the river permanently to make their home in Shoup, Idaho. Together, through winter and summer, they tended to the orchard, which was always filled with wildlife, even dealing with an occasional problem bear. Each morning, they shared coffee together looking out over their beautiful place before the day's chores began. For the past several years, Ed and Patty expanded their adventures and drove their motorhome south for the winter months, finding beautiful places to camp and meet up with lifelong friends. Patty loved to cook for her family, especially her grandchildren. When visiting her home, there was sure to be a newly-baked chocolate cake or pumpkin pie and a delicious meal planned for the evening. She always loved having family stay with them and made sure that everyone was comfortable. Patty was truly special. Confined to a wheelchair for the last 20+ years of her life, she lifted everyone around her with her wit, her caring, and her love. Patty is survived by her loving husband, Edward Charles Anderson of Shoup, ID; son, Edward C. (Sandra Y.) Anderson, Jr. of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Pamela L. (Randy) Heyrend of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Lynn Bisese of VA; grandchildren, Kacie, Eddie, Zachary, Chelsey, Quin; and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pasquel and Elaine Bisese. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family wants to thank the nurses and staff of the Teton Post-Acute Care Center for their attentive care and kindness. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Patty 8/8/1941 - 10/7/2022Anderson
