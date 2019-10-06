Ronald Eddie Anderson, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away September 3, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center of complications due to Parkinson's disease. He was born on June 17, 1936 in Jameston, Idaho. He graduated in 1954 from Shelley High School and then went on to serve in the United States Air Force. After discharge from the service he returned to Shelley and worked as a hod carrier for 17 years before taking up bricklaying which he worked in for 36 years until he was 75 years old. He was married to Beth Crandall on June 3, 1980 in Shelley, ID and later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ron loved hard work. He loved to work in his yard and tinker around in his shop all revolving around getting lunch at Mick's. He enjoyed wood work, making his daughter's head board and his mother a hope chest among many other cherished works of true art. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren most of all and enjoyed so much being with them. Family was of the utmost importance to him. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth; daughter, Audra (Nathan) Hunsaker of Ammon, ID; son, Anthony (Linda) Anderson of Idaho Falls, ID; stepdaughter, Pam (Mike) Richardson of Idaho Falls, ID; stepson, Jay Crandall of Shelley, ID; stepson, David (Aimee) Crandall of Phoenix, AZ; 10 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; brother, Roger Anderson of Pocatello, ID; and brother, Rick (Denise) Anderson of Shelley, ID. He was preceded in death by his mother, Irma Alice Wilson Anderson, father, Edward Wayne Anderson and brother, Kent Anderson. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street in Shelley. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Ronald 6/17/1936 - 10/3/2019Eddie Anderson