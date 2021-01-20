Shirley Naomi Stewart Anderson, 93, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2021, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. Shirley was born December 27, 1927, in Stamford, Connecticut to Marjorie and Harvey Stewart. She was the second of four children with two brothers and one sister. Shirley attended elementary school in Mystic, Connecticut, and graduated from Robert F. Fitch High School in Groton, Connecticut in 1946. In furthering her education, she attended the Western Union School in New York. She was married twice before meeting the love of her life, Lt. Commander U.S. Navy, Howard Raymon Anderson on January 1, 1970. They spent many happy years traveling and enjoying retirement at their beautiful mountain home in Oroville, CA. Shirley had two beautiful daughters: Phyllis Josett, Mary (Chris) Lords, and was also blessed to inherit two wonderful stepchildren: Charles (Chuck) Anderson and Gail Baker. Being married to a military officer and moving frequently gave Shirley the opportunity of working in civil service positions and sharpening her tele typing skills. Shirley and Ray enjoyed thirty wonderful years together before he passed away in 2000. After his death, she moved to Idaho Falls where she lived surrounded by family for twenty-one years. Shirley loved reading, having her miniature poodles sitting in her lap, and having her family gathered close around her. As her sight and hearing deteriorated, she resided with her daughter, Chris and son-in-law Allen, where they lovingly cared for her until the last few weeks of her life. Shirley is survived by her two children: Phyllis Anne Josett of Roseville, MI, Mary Christine (Allen) Lords of Rigby, ID; two stepchildren: Charles (Susan) Anderson of Emerald Isle, NC, and Gail Baker of Menifee, CA; sister Janet (Felix) La Point of North Kingstown, RI; 20 grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, and two brothers. The family would like to extend a special thank you to family and friends who have shown such love and tenderness to Shirley throughout her life, as well as the staff at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls for their wonderful care during her last few weeks. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's name to the Humane Society of Idaho Falls. Shirley 12/27/1927 - 1/16/2021Naomi Anderson
