Stanton Ivan Anderson, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thanksgiving, November 25, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Stanton, or Pops as his grandkids called him, was born May 24, 1940, in Provo, Utah, to Jesse Ivan Anderson and Donna Asenath Luke Anderson. He grew up and attended schools in Southern Utah and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1958, where he met his future wife, Bonnie. He also attended Idaho State University where he earned a BS in chemistry and the University of Idaho, where he earned an MS in chemistry. He served in the Idaho National Guard. On August 23, 1968, he married Bonnie Marie Bagley in the Salt Lake City temple. Stanton and Bonnie made their home in Rochester, New York, where Stanton worked as a photographic conservation engineer for Eastman Kodak for 30 years. They returned to Idaho in 1999. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a missionary in Berlin, Germany. He loved family time. He was a world traveler, published author, and nature photographer. He saw beauty all around him, writing poems about nature and his wife, whom he adored. He photographed people, buildings, animals, and nature all over the world. He enjoyed cross country skiing and swimming. He was a loving man with a great sense of humor. He kept his family entertained with jokes and wild sounding stories that were somehow true. He was extremely friendly and loved to get to know new people, whether it be at the grocery store or a band concert for his grandkids. He loved every new person he met like he'd known them forever. He had a quick wit and approached life in a general light and humorous manner. He is remembered by many for the smiles and laughter one always experienced around him. Stanton is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Anderson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Greg Anderson of Denver, CO; son, Eric (Nicole) Anderson of Salt Lake City, UT; daughter, Annette Anderson of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Ann (John) Ciorciari of Princeton, NJ; brother, Kelby (Jan) Anderson of Porter, IN; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Vance. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to services. The family encourages those in attendance to wear their favorite color, as Stan cherished the broad spectrum of colors in this world. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the World Wildlife Fund (wwf.org). Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Stanton 5/24/1940 - 11/25/2021Ivan Anderson
