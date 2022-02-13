Thomas J Anderson (Tom, TJ, Andy, Grampedo) passed away after a short struggle with cancer at IFCH on February 10th, went to be with his Lord at the age of 62 in 2022. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on December 9, 1959. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Shandi and Shirlynn, his father, Jarvis Anderson, mother Venetta Anderson, and brother, Travis Anderson. He is survived by his wife, Mashell Anderson, daughters, Jacquelyn Stonehocker (Jayson), Jessica Armstrong (Nate), Briana Crawford (Ronnie), and son, Thomas Anderson (Sheridan). Lovingly remember by his grandchildren, Jonathan, Ashley, Presly, James, Trent, Zeke, Sabrik, Serenity, Charlie, Amelia, and Sariah. His siblings and their spouses Teresa, Trina, Jalin, John, and Wendy, and many loving Jolley in-laws. His coworkers, nieces, nephews, cousins, and military family. He battled with cancer and we are grateful it was short. A special thanks to Dr. Southwick, Dr. Adams, Dr. Snarr, his cousin Joe Anderson, and a number of skilled and compassionate nurses. We are grateful for you. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Shelley Third and Fifth Ward Chapel (513 South Park Ave.). You may watch the funeral service broadcast live by going to Tom's obituary at nalderfuneralhome.com and click on the link. The family will meet with friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Wednesday morning from 10:00 till 10:45 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with military rites by the David B. Bleak Post #93 and the Idaho Army Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Thomas 12/12/1959 - 2/10/2022J. Anderson