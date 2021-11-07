Nancy L. Anderst lived 89 years and recently celebrated her 71st anniversary married to the love of her life, Ephriam "Moe" Anderst. Nancy was born in Shoshone, Idaho on June 24, 1932 and recently passed away on October 23, 2021 in Buhl, Idaho. She was the third child of six, born to Roy & Helen Fields. Nancy and her sisters helped "taste-testing" at the business their parents built in ten days, Helen's Drive-In, which travelers frequented on their way to Sun Valley. The family later moved to Twin Falls where Nancy graduated from Twin Falls High School. She enjoyed band activities and played the clarinet exceptionally well. At age four, she performed at the grand opening of Sun Valley Lodge in 1936. Nancy's best friend in high school, Marie Fisher, introduced her to Moe. At first site Nancy stated, "That's the man I am going to marry", which she subsequently did in 1950. They raised a son, Guy, and daughter, Valerie, while continuously moving due to Moe's road construction work in Idaho and Nevada. Nancy was an excellent homemaker and managed to make each new location attractive and welcoming. She encouraged their children that you can make new friends wherever you go and "always make friends with the meat cutter." Later they settled down in Shelley, Idaho, their "Garden of Eatin". Nancy was a God-fearing woman who had a flamboyant personality tagged by terms such as firecracker, pistol, and a force to be reckoned with and was a friend to many. She endured five hip replacements and constant pain from decades of arthritis. Over the years she enjoyed singing with Idaho Falls Sweet Adeline's and competing in national competitions, in addition to oil painting, decorating, gardening, golf, bowling, water skiing and especially annual family reunion camping trips. Nancy and Marie shared a passion for oil painting. Even though they were separated by distance over a span of 70 years they continued to meet up as couples camping in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. Nancy and Marie would set up, side by side, and oil paint while Moe and Warren would set up camp and then sit back to enjoy the beautiful mountains and lakes. They had favorite places such as north of Ashton at Riverside, Grand Targhee, Jenny Lake, and Colter Bay on Jackson Lake, Stanley Lake, and smaller lakes in the Sawtooth's. Even though macular degeneration plagued Nancy over the last several decades she continued to paint. Just this past year she and Marie were painting together in Marie's art studio. Moe recently passed away on September 11, 2021. It was sad for the family but especially hard for Nancy. We will surely miss them both. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Helen Fields; sister, Patsy; and brothers, Jay and Dee. She is survived by her sisters, Billee (Rich) Dinges, and Margaret (Dr. John) Janzen; children, Guy (Vicki) Anderst and Valerie (Dave) Legler; numerous grandchildren; and great grandchildren who brought such joy to Nancy and Moe. Our family would like to give a special thank you for Autumn Breeze Assisted Living in Buhl. This beautiful facility is run like a family setting. The staff shows love, compassion and over the top care for all their clients. Owners Tracy and Jamie truly care for everyone's welfare. "Chase your dreams building a lifetime of memories." and "Serenity, the feeling that floods the soul, is what I try to pass on to you." ~ Nancy Anderst. A Celebration of the Lives of Nancy and Moe will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Nancy's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com. Nancy 6/24/1932 - 10/23/2021L. Anderst
