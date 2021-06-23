Gail Douglas Andrews passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2021 from living life to its fullest for 94 years. He was surrounded by his loving family. Gail was born May 12, 1927 in Newdale, Idaho to Ernest and Fay Andrews. His siblings were Rex (Mary), Goldie (Rinaldo) Jenson, Boyd (Lorna), LaRee (Jerry) Dance. Before graduating high school Gail joined the army and was called home a year later to help his dad on the ranch. Gail married Louise Gladys Niemann July 30, 1946. To this union was born Larry, SueAnn, Linda, Bill, and Polly. Gail is preceded in death by his wife Louise & Son Larry, his parents, brothers Rex, Boyd, and his sister Goldie. Gail is survived by his sister LaRee, his children SueAnn (Ron) Olson, Linda (Darrell) Osterman, Bill (Terry), and Polly (Alan) Anderson, twelve grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held at the Salmon Cemetery Saturday the 26th of June at 11:00. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones & Casey Funeral Home. GAIL 5/12/1927 - 6/20/2021DOUGLAS ANDREWS
