Kimlee Jo Ozmun Andrews, 62, was born February 25, 1958 in Nevada, Iowa to John P. Ozmun and Barbara J. Floden Ozmun. She was baptized at Bethleham Lutheran Church in Slater, Iowa as an infant. Kim battled many health issues over the last four years and passed away June 19, 2020 in Lewiston, Idaho after having had cancer surgery in Spokane. The Ozmun family moved to Idaho in 1960. They lived in St. Maries, Buhl, Idaho Falls and Grangeville. She graduated from Skyline High School, Idaho Falls in 1976. Kim always loved to sing and during her senior year of high school was accepted to "America's Youth in Concert". The choir toured Europe and one of the venues was Notre Dame Cathedral. They also performed for the Bicentennial Celebration in Philadelphia and at Carnegie Hall. Kim sang at many weddings and funerals over the years, including her siblings' weddings and the funerals of her grandparents Floden. She loved to entertain people with her voice. Kim enjoyed the outdoors. She loved to camp and fish. She was an avid bowler and belonged to a league. As a youth, Kim was a member of Job's Daughters Bethel #22 and later joined Henrietta Chapter #21, Order of the Eastern Star in Idaho Falls. In 1984 she fell in love with Jeff Andrews. They were married February 25, 1985 in Lone Wolf, Oklahoma where Jeff was stationed at Altus Air Force Base. From 1985 to 1988, they where at Hill Air Force Base in Utah and after being discharged lived in Idaho Falls before moving to Lewiston in 1991. Kim attended the University of Idaho studying music before going to the State Barber College at Boise in 1980. She worked as a barber until 2010. She became a teacher's aide for the Lewiston School District and finished her career working at Jenifer Jr High. She felt most fulfilled working with children and made many wonderful friends while there. Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and nephew, David Ozmun. She is survived by her husband Jeff of Lewiston, brother Mike (Joan) Ozmun of Idaho Falls, sister Teresa Newsom of Boise, 7 nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Mountain View Funeral Home and Crematory. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to either the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Kimlee 2/25/1958 - 6/19/2020Jo Andrews
