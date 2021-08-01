Maxine Ann Muir Andrews Combe of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on July 30, 2021, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Maxine was born on April 25, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to James and Elda Muir. She spent her childhood in Idaho Falls. On November 23, 1950, she married Dallas Andrews. Together they raised seven children. Maxine and Dallas enjoyed traveling to visit their family in Nebraska, California, Arizona, and Idaho until his passing in 1995. Maxine married Barth Combe in 1998. Together they enjoyed traveling around the United States until his passing in 2016. Maxine worked at Riverview Hospital and EIRMC. She was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Moose Lodge and the Elks Lodge. She enjoyed working out with many friends at Curves for Women. Maxine is survived by her loving children, Larry (Sue) Andrews of Bellevue, NE; Cheryl (John) Caraway of Phoenix, AZ; Lonnie (aka Andy) (Marty) Andrews of Tehachapi, CA; Jeanne (Tony) Kelsch of Idaho Falls, ID; Gayla (Joe) Goerge of Louisa, VA; and Linda Andrews of Ammon, ID. She is also survived by several cousins, fifteen grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was looking forward to the birth of a great grandchild in October. She was proceeded in death by her husbands, Dallas Andrews and Barth Combe; and her eldest daughter, Vickie Thornock and her husband Jerry. In lieu of flowers Maxine would love a donation in her name to either Encompass Hospice of Idaho Falls, 3686 Washington Pkwy B, Idaho Falls, ID 83404, or the Alzheimer Association https://www.alz.org/idaho. A gathering will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Fielding Memorial Park. You are welcome to join the service by Zoom. A link can be accessed and condolences offered to the family on her obituary at www.woodfuneralhome.com Maxine 4/25/1934 - 7/30/2021Andrews
