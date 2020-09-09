Ray Bawden Andrus Jr. of Highland, Utah, formerly of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away September 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born April 24, 1928, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ray B. Andrus and Frances Charlotte Hemsley Andrus. Ray grew up in Ucon, Idaho, where he attended elementary through high school. He was an outstanding athlete and student, with high scores posted on his report card and on the scoreboard. Ray continued his education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. Ray served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand, where he developed a lifelong love for the Maori people. On October 11, 1951, he was married to Faye Mickelsen in the Salt Lake Temple by Apostle Matthew Cowley. He was married to his sweetheart Faye for nearly 69 years. They made their home in Osgood, Idaho. Ray's work ethic could never be challenged, as he set the pace in his profession as a hard working and committed farmer. Ray and Faye were blessed with ten children. Their first child, a daughter, Peggy Ann, passed away when she was three years old. During the Indian Placement Program, Ray and Faye felt blessed to have Colleen Birdsbill as part of their family for several years. Ray's devoted church and family service started at an early age. When he was a small boy, his father was called to serve a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As his father was leaving, he turned to Ray and said, "You're going to have to be the man of the house." From then until the end of his life, he always found ways to live up to his father's expectations by finding ways to lovingly serve. In all of his lifelong church callings, his face lit up a bit more when he spoke fondly of his time serving as Bishop of the Osgood Ward. After retirement, Ray and Faye moved to Highland, Utah. They were called to serve a mission at the Family History Center in Provo, Utah. They diligently served the rest of their lives in the work of family history. How does one sum up a life committed to God, family, and others? He was a hero to the one when he rescued a man drowning in the Snake River. He was a hero to the many whose lives he influenced for good. He is a hero to our family, and his legacy of love and service will be felt for generations to come. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Peggy; his parents, Ray B. and Frances Charlotte Andrus; brothers, Heber and Von Del Andrus; sister, Thelma Henrie; a grandson, Easton; and two great-grandsons, Braxton and Eli. Ray is survived by his loving wife, Faye Andrus of Highland, UT; his children, Debbie (Stan) Landon of Idaho Falls, ID, Nancy (Kirk) Peterson of Idaho Falls, ID, Susan (Bill) Turnbull of Midway, UT, Ray (Nancy) Andrus of Idaho Falls, ID, David (Roslyn) Andrus of Kuna, ID, Jim (Leslie) Andrus of Highland, UT, Brad (Leslie) Andrus of Highland, UT, Dean Andrus of Highland UT, and Amy Andrus of Highland, UT; sister, Darlene (Dick) Esplin of Nyssa, OR; 49 grandchildren and 88 great-grandchildren. A Private Family Graveside will be held at the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ray 4/24/1928 - 9/3/2020Bawden Andrus Jr.
+1