Andrus, Ruby

Ruby McDonald Andrus passed away peacefully on October 27, 2018, after a 90-year life of service to others. Ruby was born on October 7, 1928, in Ammon, Idaho, daughter of Gustave Charles and Bertha Malinda Cook McDonald. At the age of 19, and just a few short years after her father passed away, she was called to serve a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Central States Mission, serving at the same time her sweetheart served his mission. She married Clair W Andrus (who referred to Ruby as "the Gem and Jewel" of his life) on March 14, 1951, in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. They had first met at the age of ten and though they attended rival high schools, they bumped into each other several times over the years and began to date her senior year of high school. Clair graduated from Georgetown University Dental School and after much thought, they decided they would serve their career in the military rather than go into private practice. She devotedly crossed the country and the globe and established a comfortable home for her family wherever they were. They retired from the Air Force to Provo, Utah in July of 1985. Ruby and Clair served ten international missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including presiding over missions in Haiti and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa. She served her fellow man throughout her life in numerous callings. She loved the Lord, she loved her children, and she loved the scriptures, especially the Old Testament. She was a farm girl turned philosopher and author. She wrote and gathered knowledge she felt was important and passed this wisdom to her posterity. She knew some things were said better than she could say them herself and she became especially accomplished in cutting and pasting. She worked diligently throughout her life to find and know her ancestors and to bring those connections to life for her children and grandchildren. She was a master seamstress and could design and sew or makeover anything. In her words, she was making "silk purses out of sow's ears". Although she was never one to brag or put the spotlight on herself, no one knew the professional attire she was wearing had been sewn by her. Ruby is survived by, son Michael G (Treasa) Andrus of Preston, Idaho, daughter Sandra Kay Andrus of Indian Wells, California, son Randy M (Cynthia) Andrus of Highland, Utah, son Ronald D (Suzette) Andrus of Seneca, South Carolina, son Roger C (Lynne) Andrus of Provo, Utah, son Rodney L (Myrian) Andrus of St. George, Utah, sister Verna Egbert of Ogden, Utah, sister-in-law Renae Andrus Trammell of Gresham, Oregon, and Arlene Andrus of Orem, Utah, 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her eternal sweetheart Clair, her parents, and three brothers, Leonard, Elmer, and Dale. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. at the Oak Hills First Ward Chapel, 1038 North 1200 East, Provo, Utah. Family and friends may call on Friday, November 2, 2018, at Oak Hills First Ward Chapel, 1038 North 1200 East, Provo, Utah, from 6-8 p.m and again on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at 8:30 -9:15 a.m. prior to the services at the chapel. A graveside service will take place at the Ucon Memorial Park Cemetery, 3960 East 105th North, Ucon, Idaho, on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.NelsonMortuary.com