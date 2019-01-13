Jimmy B. Angelos passed away peacefully in Idaho Falls, Idaho on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, June 17, 1935 to William and Annie Angelos. His father owned and operated a small grocery store in Pocatello, where he was raised by his parents. He received his bachelor's degree from Idaho State University in 1958. He spent 3 years in the U.S. Army earning the rank of First Lieutenant. During that time he served in South Korea. After leaving military service he spent 34 years teaching. He spent a majority of his career teaching high school math. He met his future wife, Betty Frances Emenhiser, while teaching in Elko, Nevada and the two married Dec. 26, 1965 and continued their teaching careers in Dubois, Idaho. Together Jimmy and Betty had two daughters, Athena and Vivian. In 1979 he was named Teacher of the Year of the Clark County School District. He belonged to the National Education Association, the Idaho Education Association, and Clark County Teachers Association, serving as president and chief negotiator for four years. Throughout his lifetime he participated in a variety of organizations to include the Greek Orthodox Youth Association, the Dubois Lions Club, Elks Club, YMCA, and Civitan Club. He was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption and loved attending church. Many thanks to the members of the Church of the Assumption and Father Constantine Zozos for their kindness and friendship to our father. Jimmy enjoyed fishing the various creeks throughout South East Idaho. He also loved watching football and basketball. He was a fan of the Chicago Bears and the Utah Jazz. In his later years he participated in ballroom dancing and was very good. At the end of his life he was under the care of Lincoln Court Retirement Community and OneSource Home Health and Hospice. We thank them for the kindness and care they showed to our father during his stay and for going above and beyond. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Betty, a sister, Wilma Katsilometes, and a brother Theros Bill Angelos. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Athena Vadnais of Gresham, Oregon, and Vivian Nield of Idaho Falls, a brother, Pano Angelos of Pine Grove, California, and four grandchildren: Brittany, Jimmy, Augustus, and Faith. A Trisagion service will be held Sunday, January 13, 2019, at 5 p.m. at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption at 518 North Fifth Avenue in Pocatello. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, January 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption. Concluding services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery section 49 West. Arrangements are under the care of Downard Funeral Home, Pocatello, Idaho Jimmy 6/17/1935 - 1/9/2019Angelos