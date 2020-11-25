Michael William Anthoney, age 67, passed away late afternoon on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Janesville, Wisconsin due to complications from COVID-19. Mike had a very full and adventureous life. He was born in Laramie, Wyoming on June 1, 1953, he later moved with his family to Concord, California. He attended local schools and went on to graduate from the University of California Davis twice, both with a double Master's and BS. After graduating college, Mike eventually lived in Norway and England where he had worked at an oil refinery. He then took time off and traveled the world with his close friend, Sam, backpacking through numerous countries. Upon returning to the US, he worked at Carnation Feed, American Feed and Farm, Del's Farm Supply, C-A-L Ranch, and finally ended up at Blain's Farm and Fleet. Mike was incredibly dedicated to his work and has held the official title of Buyer for every company he worked for. He was a well-respected and valued man, treasured by all those he worked with and remembered as fountain of knowledge in his field. Mike was very involved with youth in the community, especially with 4H, and teaching children how to respect animals. He was always there to lend a helping hand. Mike met the love of his life, Lisa Ann Fernandes, and they were married on August 12, 1989, in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Together, they celebrated 31 years of happy marriage. From their union they have 2 children, Rachael Constance and William Joseph. Mike taught the kids everything from golfing, fishing, to woodworking, and instilled in them his love of the outdoors. As a family, they took many road trips and visited as many national parks as time allowed. There never seemed to be enough time. With Mike's work, they moved to countless cities and through four states. No matter where they went, home and family remained their most cherished values. In the eyes of his family, Mike was the Master Chef, trying so many recipes and methods. He passed on his love of cooking to his family. Mike especially enjoyed family get-togethers, 4th of July was his specialty and he always looked forward to meeting up with his fellow pyromaniac relatives to put on the greatest show. Mike leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend, Lisa; daughter, Rachael; and son, Will. He is also survived by his brother, Kurt (Corkey) Anthoney in Tennessee; brother-in-law, Ron (Julie) Logan and their children Lottie, Spencer, and Riley in Hawaii; in-laws, Joseph (Rita) Fernandes in Oregon State; and many other family and friends. He will be remembered fondly for his love of life. He was involved in both his children's lives, teaching them life skills that they'll have forever. Our hearts are broken, like others who have lost loved ones from COVID, though we are thankful he is no longer suffering. A huge thank you to all the nurses and doctors at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. The extra efforts in keeping us connected as best as possible with Mike will never be forgotten. May God bless you Shelly, Ashley, and Taylor and keep you safe. Thank you too to our extended family at the Janesville Police Department and R & L Carriers. Your support and love have meant the world to us. We will plan to hold a celebration of his life this summer and then a private gathering to scatter his ashes at his beloved Burney Falls within the McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park in Shasta County, California. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com Michael 6/1/1953 - 11/18/2020Anthoney