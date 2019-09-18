Jerry Wayne Apple Sr., 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 13, 2019, at his home. Jerry was born March 30, 1948, in Russellville, Arkansas, to Horace Apple and Mamie Berniece Williams Apple. He grew up and attended schools in Stockton, California. He served as a Private First Class in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On October 26, 1969, he married Neoma Esther Ware in Roanoke, Virginia. To this union were born three sons, Jerry Jr., Dennis, and Donald. Before Jerry and Neoma made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jerry worked as an equipment operator for Guinn Construction in Bakersfield, California. He was a Christian. He enjoyed fishing, camping, spending time in the outdoors, woodworking, and playing poker. He was a mechanic. He was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a friend to all and never met a stranger. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Neoma Apple of Idaho Falls; son, Jerry Jr. (Kim) Apple of Bakersfield, CA; son, Dennis Apple of Idaho Falls; son, Donald (Lisa) Apple of Bakersfield, CA; sister, Virginia Lloyd of Bakersfield, CA; and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Mamie Apple; brother, Charles Apple; and sister, Donna Tent. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon, with Bishop Jim Johnson of the Homestead Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jerry 3/30/1948 - 9/13/2019Wayne Apple Sr.