Anthony Spencer Arave was born on October 28, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Luren Spencer Arave and Virgie Ruth Bateman. He died at the age of 84, on December 3, 2020, in Gardena, California. His mother died when he was 4 years old. For a couple of years he and his older sister Yvonne lived with relatives in California. Anthony then went to live with his father in Provo, Utah for a year, and then in Idaho Falls for several more years, with his father and stepmother. Anthony graduated from high school in Idaho Falls, then went to the University of Idaho at Moscow, Idaho, where he completed about 3 years, but had to stop due to lack of funds. As a young man he traveled to Europe various times, and also several times to Mexico. He was fluent in both French and Spanish. He had learned the painting trade from his father, and moved to the Los Angeles area, where he excelled at painted houses. He was also an accomplished artist, drawing and also making rugs. In 1960, he created an extraordinary tree of life etching on tile above his sister's fireplace. On September 2, 1966, Anthony married Mary Martha May in Redondo Beach, California. They had one child, Anthony Tristan Arave, who was born with hydrocephalus, and died at the age of four. Anthony and his wife divorced in 1976, and he never remarried. Anthony continued painting houses for many years, and also invented a fireproof roofing product. In February 2007 he retired and went to live in the Gardena Retirement Center in Gardena, California. He was known at the Retirement Center as a true gentleman, and for his good sense of humor. Anthony was a gourmet cook, and owned many cookbooks. He loved classical music and had an extensive collection of classical CDs. He was passionate about movies and owned countless DVDs and VHS tapes. He regularly gave classes about classical music and showed movies at the Gardena Retirement Center. He spent much of his time in his later years recording information about his movies, listing actors, directors, and other people involved in the movies he owned. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, his son Anthony Tristan Arave, his sister Yvonne Arave Jensen, and his half-brother Michael William Arave. He is survived by Michael's wife Diane Arave (Colorado), and nieces Sharman Toronto (Arizona), Diana Harris (Utah), Melanie Jensen (Utah), and Deborah Luke (Utah). His sister-in-law Diane Arave and his nieces express great appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and other staff who attended him during his last week of life at the Gardena Memorial Hospital. Anthony 10/28/1936 - 12/3/2020Spencer Arave