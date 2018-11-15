Morrell Chuck Arave, age 59, passed away on October 25, 2018, in Kent, Washington, from a heart attack. Chuck was born October 4, 1959, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was the sixth child of Marvin J. Arave and Monta Empey Arave. Chuck attended school in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School in 1977. He married Vicki Mitchell in November 1978, in Iona, Idaho. He also joined the U.S. Navy in 1978. Chuck and Vicki were later divorced. He and his brother Kim moved to Washington, where he worked as a sheet metal mechanic. He married Donna Jean Claudon on August 4, 1991, in Seattle, Washington. They were blessed with two beautiful children, Angela Colleen and Garrett Morrell. Chuck and Donna were later divorced but remained good friends. He had amazing artistic talent and designed and crafted beautiful sculpted items from metal. He was a quiet man, but was always willing to help others out and was very generous with his talents. Chuck enjoyed playing volleyball, darts, and washer toss, but above all else, he loved his family. His children were a big part of his life, and he was always interested in what was going on in their lives and was proud of their accomplishments. Chuck is survived by his children, Angela Arave of Bellingham, Washington, and Garrett (Katherine) Arave of Kent, Washington; brothers Marvin Kim Arave of Sea-Tac, Washington, and Lynn (Gayla) Arave of Idaho Falls; sisters Karen Wojnarowicz, Debby Arave, and Renee' (David) Wilson, all of Idaho Falls. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; a brother Kyle Arave, a sister-in-law Penni Gilbert Arave; and a brother-in-law Theodore "Ski" Wojnarowicz. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Chuck 10/4/1959 - 10/25/2018Arave