Daryl K. Arave, 51, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away December 26, 2021, at his home. Daryl was born April 12, 1970, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Neal K Arave and Karen Gae Jenson Arave. He grew up and attended schools in Ammon, Idaho. He moved to California with his family in 1986 and returned to live in Idaho in 1989. Daryl worked construction as well as cattle and elk ranch management. He was a hard worker and very handy with a tool. He always had a project in the works either for himself or one of his friends. He had a witty sense of humor and could always make people smile. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. Daryl loved his friends, family, and especially his two boys, Kaden and Will. Daryl is survived by his sons, Kaden James Arave and Will Joseph Arave, both of Blackfoot, ID; mother, Karen Gae Jenson Arave of Wittmann, AZ; brother, Brian J. Arave of Wickenburg, AZ; and sister, Toni Jo Miller of Hemet, CA. He was preceded in death by his father, Neal K Arave. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. The funeral will also be broadcast live via the following weblink: https://www.funeralhosting.com/wdd/obituary/Daryl-Arave. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Daryl 4/12/1970 - 12/26/2021K Arave