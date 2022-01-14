Michael Frank "Mike" Arave,72, beloved husband, father, son, brother and uncle, passed away at home surrounded by his family in Mesquite, Nevada, on the morning of January 4, 2022. Mike was born April 29, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Doyle Frank Arave and Barbara Hanks Arave. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. On August 28, 1970, he married Jolene Tracy in Idaho Falls. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on January 14, 1981. They made their home in Idaho before moving to Utah and settling in Nevada. Mike worked in the bread business for over 40 years and retired as one of the most respected bread people in the Intermountain West. Mike was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing baseball, and watching footballl. Mike was kind, thoughtful, and selfless. His laughter and smile are unforgettable. Mike will always remain in our thoughts and memories. He was proceeded by death by his parents. Mike is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jolene Tracy Arave; his children, Steven, Jennifer, Travis, Michelle and Matthew; his ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Taylor Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, prior to the service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Michael 4/29/1949 - 1/4/2022Frank Arave