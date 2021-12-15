Neal K Arave, 85, of Surprise, Arizona, formerly of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away December 8, 2021, at Del Webb Hospital in Arizona. Neal was born April 1, 1936, in Shelley, Idaho, to Lyman Arave and Louise Anderson Arave. He was the fifth child in a family of ten children. His siblings are Dale, Freddy, Ralph, Mae, Christine, LaRae, Kieth, Larry, and Gary. Neal grew up in Salmon, Idaho, and graduated from Salmon High School in 1954. He was a cowboy from the time he hit the ground. He trained horses as a small boy. After graduation, he trained jumping horses for the Army from 1958-1960. He married the love of his life, Karen Jenson, on November 30, 1963. To this union were born three children, Brian, Daryl, and Toni. Neal spent his whole life riding horses and always had his own arena. He was inducted into the Idaho Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2008. He lived in Hemet, California, for 35 years and then in Wittmann, Arizona, for four months. Neal is survived by his wife, Karen Arave of Wittmann, AZ; children, Brian Arave of Hemet, CA, Daryl Arave of Blackfoot, ID, and Toni Miller of Hemet, CA; grandchildren, Kaden, Fallon, and Will; sisters, Mae, Chris, and LaRae (Ed) Kearsley, all of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Larry (Kari) Arave of Kuna, ID; sisters-in-law, Colleen Arave of Blackfoot, ID, and Verla Arave of Arco, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale, Freddy, Ralph, Kieth, and Gary; brothers-in-law, Roger Searle, Cliff Kirkendall, Ron Wheeler, Bud Stewart, and Floyd Rammell; and sister-in-law, Patty Arave. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road in Ammon, Idaho. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Neal 4/1/1936 - 12/8/2021K Arave