Ronald Kay Arbon MD, of Idaho Falls, died December 26, 2018, peacefully at his residence in Fairwinds-Sand Creek assisted living, Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was 86. Ronald was born on September 1, 1932, in Pocatello, Idaho, the son of Joe and Edna Arbon who were 3rd generation farmers in Arbon Valley, Idaho. He grew up working on the family farm but due to his hay fever he knew he needed to choose a different career. When he had to tell his father he couldn't work on the farm, his father asked him what he was going to do. Without much thought he said he was going to be a doctor. He attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho, and graduated from the University of Oregon Medical School, class of 1958. Ronald enlisted in the Navy and was transferred to the Public Health Service on the Crow Indian Reservation in MT. After resigning from the Public Health Service, a small town in South Dakota named Lake Preston was recruiting for a Doctor. Ronald practiced general medicine and general surgery there for 10 years. Due to the lack of Anesthesiologists in the area, Ronald, who had extra training was in high demand as he was one of only a few physicians who were trained to give anesthesia. Driving from town to town took its toll so he learned to fly out of necessity. He owned several airplanes during that time. Ronald and Mary Ellen wanted to be closer to home so they moved to Salt Lake City so Ronald could do a residency in Radiology. During his residency he was accidently overexposed to radiation and had to leave the program. Ronald had been working weekends at Sacred Heart Hospital in Idaho Falls so when he had to leave the Radiology residency they offered him a full time job in the ER. Ronald worked there for 5 years before he opened his private practice where he faithfully cared for his patients for 44 years. During his career he was a celebrated diagnostician as there were few problems he could not solve. He married the love of his life Mary Ellen Dalton on September 11, 1950, right out of high school. They were inseparable for the next 68 years. Ronald later surprised Mary and was sealed to her in the Idaho Falls Temple in 2008. She preceded him in death by only 3 months. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his son Kenneth Joseph Arbon. He is survived by his children Karen Louise (Todd) Lloyd of Idaho Falls, ID, and Gary Lynn (Cindy) Arbon of Riverton, UT. He is also survived by brother Robert (Lillie) Arbon, and sister JoAnn (Mike) Swendsen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ronald will be fondly remembered by his seven loving grandchildren Jason, Katie, Adam, Stacie, Corey, Jeremy, and Kenneth. He was also blessed with 16 great grandchildren. As life is short and death can be unexpected please always remember Dr Arbon's meaningful quote, "Always say it today because you never know about tomorrow". The family express their great appreciation to the caregivers of Fairwinds-Sand Creek assisted living, Sagewood at Daybreak assisted living in South Jordan, Utah, Brio Home Health and Hospice, and our other home health aides, for the amazing, loving care they gave to Ronald and Mary Ellen. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID, 83402. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the funeral services. For those unable to attend the services, a live broadcast will be available on his obituary at the funeral home website. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello immediately following the services. A celebration of life will be held at the home of Corey and Jen at 2198 Monticello, Idaho Falls, ID at 7:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family and services viewed online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Ronald 9/1/1932 - 12/26/2018Kay Arbon, MD