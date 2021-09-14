Longtime St. Anthony resident Linda Jean Archibald, 78, passed away peacefully at her home on September 11, 2021, rejoining her loving husband. Linda was born on November 28, 1942, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Claude and Alpha Hathaway. She grew up with her sister, Sandra Gibson and attended school in St. Anthony, graduating from South Fremont High School. On July 14, 1961, she married the love of her life, Max E. Archibald and they were later blessed with two children, Todd Max and later Jodi Lynn. Linda was a devoted rancher's wife, working side by side with her husband at any of the business's needs. The Archibald household was deeply focused on building a life revolving around family time, most of which was based around Linda's amazing cooking. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and crocheting with her mom and sister in addition to the many weekend family pack trips which typically included. It was well known that she was the master fisherwoman of the family. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held many callings with the Church including leading the Boy Scouts. Linda was preceded by her husband, Max Archibald; and parents Claude and Alpha Hathaway. Linda is survived by her son, Todd (Brenda) Archibald of St Anthony ID; daughter, Jodi (Robert) Treasure of Chino, CA; sister, Sandra (Doug) Gibson of Newdale, ID; four grandchildren, Jefferey Eugene, Teagan Todd, Tyla Amber and Mckena Lynn in addition to six great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery, 5644 West 3rd Street, Sugar City, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Linda 12/28/1942 - 9/11/2021Jean Archibald
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
News Trending Today
-
Pothole filled in by concerned citizens of Blackfoot
-
Blackfoot faithful get new temple
-
Bonneville Sheriff: 4 children hospitalized after pickup collides with school bus, pickup driver dies
-
Idaho Falls man arrested after reportedly threatening to kill woman because she 'did not like him'
-
Idaho hospitals release joint statement regarding Covid-19 surge
-
Ivermectin disappears from pharmacies amid health warnings, but it's due to demand-based shortage
-
Crumley, Spencer
-
Travel nursing, housing costs add extra layer to Idaho’s COVID-19 crisis
-
Demolition derby brings down curtain on EISF
-
Thyroid disorder - detect it, inspect it, treat it