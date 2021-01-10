Long time St. Anthony resident Max E Archibald, 80, peacefully passed away January 5, 2021, surrounded by his family. Max was born on July 22, 1940, in Newdale, Idaho, to Earl Loosli Archibald and Thelma Ball Archibald. Max grew up in Newdale, Idaho, with his two sisters, Bonnie Evonne and Dana Lee and attended school in Sugar City, Idaho. On July 14, 1961, he married the love of his life, Linda Jean Hathaway and they were later blessed with two children, Todd Max and later Jodi Lynn. The family eventually settled in the Twin Groves area to raise their family. Although Max had a career with Fremont Irrigation District for years as a Water Master, his passion was working with his family in some faucet of the cattle industry from dairy to ranching. Max was a hard worker in all of his ventures, but his life revolved around his family and any opportunity to spend time together with them in the great outdoors. He often spent weekends with them fishing, camping, chariot racing, attending trial rides and high school rodeos. Max was preceded by his parents, Earl and Thelma Archibald; and his sister, Bonnie Evonne White. Max is survived by his wife, Linda Jean Archibald; son, Todd Max Archibald of St Anthony ID; daughter, Jodi Lynn Treasure of Chino, CA; sister, Dana Lee (Leland) Edwards of Rigby, ID; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at the Stake Center in St Anthony, ID (247 East 4th North). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Max 7/22/1940 - 1/5/2021E. Archibald
+1