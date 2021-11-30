Max Jay Ard passed away on November 24. He was 79. Max was born on August 3, 1942, to Kenneth and Ida Ard. He was the fifth of six brothers and spent his early days on their farm east of Rexburg. After graduating from Madison, he married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Smith. They would've celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary together next June. He spent almost 35 years co-managing the local Phillips 66 service station with his oldest brother. After that, he worked for Madison School District until he retired in 2012. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, tinkering in his garage, helping others, and complaining about all the potholes around Rexburg. Mostly, though, he loved spending time with his family. And he excelled at it. He was preceded in death by his parents, his four older brothers, and his daughter, Angela Gould. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Ard; his son, Tracy (Tamie) Ard of Seattle, WA; his youngest brother Tom Ard, of Boise; his son-in-law, Darin (Alison) Gould of Teton; his 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Thursday, December 2nd. The family will visit with friends from 5:30 to 7pm on Wednesday and again from 10 to 10:45am before the service. All services will be held at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. The family is requesting guests wear masks. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Max 8/3/1942 - 11/24/2021Jay Ard
