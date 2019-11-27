There was a joyous and crowded reunion in heaven on November 22, 2019 when Rayma Jean Anderson Argyle was greeted by many beloved family members and friends who were there to welcome her home. Rayma was born on July 7, 1931 in Whitney, Idaho. She was the daughter of Howard Wilford Anderson and Grace Winward Anderson. She grew up barefoot and carefree in Blackfoot, Idaho in a home next to the stockyards and railroad tracks. During World War II she remembered watching the arrival of German POWs who were brought to Blackfoot to work in the fields. She was a proud member of the Blackfoot High School class of 1949 and stayed in touch with many close friends from childhood and high school her entire life. In 1952 Rayma embarked on a grand adventure. She went to Northern Africa to be a nanny for her aunt who had three small children. She always treasured her memories of Africa. When she returned to Idaho, she got a job working for the phone company as an operator. A short time later she was promoted to work in the business office. After dating and waiting patiently for nine years, Rayma married Harold John Argyle on September 21, 1959. The couple eloped and were married in Elko, NV. Rayma happily quit her job nine months later when her first son, Howard, was born. Two more boys, Trent and Morris, later joined the family. The family was sealed together in the Idaho Falls temple on April 30, 1968. Rayma's life was devoted to serving her faith, family and friends. She was a devoted and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many capacities during her lifetime. She was the Relief Society president twice. One of her favorite church callings was stake girl's camp director. Harold and Rayma had an open door policy and over the years many people found refuge under her roof during hard times in their lives. One of her favorite ways to serve was through food, particularly candy. She was famous for making pecan logs, and it is safe to say she made and gave away thousands of them during her lifetime. Rayma is survived by her three sons: Howard (Julie), Trent (Darlene), and Morris (Stephanie); 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Sharon Anderson; her sister, Iva Lee; and a brother-in-law, Don Argyle. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who all loved Rayma. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her older brother, Howard Winward Anderson; and her brother-in-law, Francis Lee. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Idaho Falls South Stake Center at 2051 S. Emerson, Idaho Falls. A viewing will be held that morning prior to the services at 9:30 a.m. Rayma will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to LDS Philanthropies (https://www.ldsphilanthropies.org/). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rayma 7/7/1931 - 11/22/2019Jean Argyle