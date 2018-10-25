John Alan Aring, 81, died at Tucson, Arizona Hospital, ICU, due to a brain injury from a fall at home in Green Valley, AZ on September 27, 2018. John was born in Trenton, New Jersey on December 15, 1936. John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lois Hoefert Aring, his two daughters, Caryn Aring and Cory Aring Bingham, a son-in-law Cory R Bingham, two grandchildren, Kyler Bingham and Kendra Bingham and a brother, William Aring.
John graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1964. He met and married Lois Hoefert of Polson Montana in 1961. John and Lois moved to Renton, WA. where John worked for the Boeing Company for over 35 years. He loved airplanes and was involved in the design of the 737, 747, 767 and his favorite, the B2 Stealth Bomber. In 1998, he retired from Boeing and moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren. Besides airplanes, John loved baseball, both playing and watching, fishing, anywhere and anytime, and of course, spending time with his family. He particularly liked playing Hide and Seek, Go Fish, card games and reading Ferdinand to his grandchildren. He was extremely patient, a true gentleman, and a loving and kind husband, father and grandfather. He is deeply missed.
A private funeral will be held in Polson, Montana. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up and donations can be mailed to: The John A. Aring Memorial Fund, Westmark Credit Union, 2520 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID. 83404, acct. #2957648.