Elden Wynn Arnell of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2022 at his home at the age of 66 years. He was under the care of One Source Hospice. Elden was born June 21, 1955 in Rigby, Idaho to Elden G. Arnell and Barbara Yerian Arnell. He was raised in and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School. Following high school, Elden pursued a career in Law Enforcement. He ended his working career as a gun salesman. On May 23, 1992, he married Karen Murdock in Rigby, Idaho where they made their home. The marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on September 13, 2013. Elden was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed shooting guns and was a member of the Southeast Idaho Practical Shooters, a competition-based shooting club. He also enjoyed reading. He is survived by his wife, Karen Murdock Arnell of Rigby, Idaho; daughters, Nicole (Kip) Tonks of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jennifer (Kacey) Kunz of Victor, Idaho; son, Chad (Tammie) Larson of Teton, Idaho; sister, Barbara Thomson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Brothers Elwood (Shirley) Arnell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Mark (Jennifer) Arnell of Ucon, Idaho; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister, Jill Sharp; and 1 brother, John Tyson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Elden 6/21/1955 - 3/10/2022Wynn Arnell