Beatrice "Bea" Edith Torman Arnold, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 21, 2018, at her home. She was under the care of her family and Aspen Hospice. Beatrice was born July 18, 1930, in Ogden, Utah, to Lee Torman and Dorothy Elwood Torman. She grew up and attended schools in Ogden and graduated from high school there. On September 20, 1952, she married Dan Norman Arnold in Evanston, Wyoming. To this union were born four children: Karen, Danette, Terri, and Greg. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho where Beatrice was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She also worked at Skyline Bowling Alley coaching the youth bowling teams. She was a talented bowler and made the Hall of Fame. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed golf, camping, traveling with her husband, and playing pinochle. She especially loved spending time with her family and attending the many activities of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beatrice is survived by her children, Karen (Steve) Hansen, Danette Gneiting; Terri (Jim) Smith; and Greg (Cindy) Arnold, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sister, Helen Shupe of Ogden, Utah; 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; eight siblings, Charlie, Evelyn, Ralph, Louise, Mary, Betty, Bud, and Buddy; a grandson, Destry Hansen; and a great grandson, Keshun Gneiting. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Salvation Army, 605 North Boulevard, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Beatrice 7/18/1930 - 11/21/2018Edith Arnold