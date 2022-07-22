Margaret Porter Arnold was born June 30,1929, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Arthur Porter Jr. and Nelle Child Porter. She passed away at home as she desired July 15, 2022. Margaret was the youngest of 11 children. Her father was the publisher of the local newspaper, the Rexburg Journal, and also owned Porter's Book Store, which then sold school and office supplies, gifts, toys, and books. All members of the family worked in both businesses. When Margaret was in high school, she worked at the store as well as working as a proofreader for the newspaper. She attended Adams Elementary School for the first six grades and the old Washington School for 7th and 8th. She graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho in 1947. During high school she was active in the Pepper club and went to all the games. She also played the clarinet in the pep band and school orchestra. She belonged to the Mnews staff as the editor and typist. Student government gave her a chance to promote her leadership and learn the fundamentals of government. She was on several committees to plan and execute activities and all business having to do with the school. After attending Ricks College for one semester, she met Terrell L. Arnold, also from Rexburg. He had just returned from the war where he served as a marine. She had remembered him from high school as a football star and she said couldn't resist his good looks and the fact that he was a democrat. They married on January 23,1948 at her childhood home. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Idaho Falls temple. Margaret and Terrell were the parents of five children. Four girls and one lucky boy. She served her church faithfully in many capacities in relief society, youth programs and music. Her favorite assignment was teaching music in the primary kids at the Spanish Branch. While Margaret stayed home and raised her family, she was also a correspondent for the Post-Register. She worked for the Chamber of Commerce and worked alongside Terrell with running Arnold Printing. She inherited her penchant for community service from her father who served as mayor of Rexburg during much of her lifetime. She and her sister, Ann Zollinger, lead an effort to preserve the Rexburg tabernacle and promote fine arts in the Upper Valley Snake River Valley. She was active working in the community working with civic club, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and an active member of the same book club for over 70 years. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, and quilting and pointing every wall in the house. Preceded in death by her parents, spouse Terrell Arnold, siblings Jessie Paull (Marriner) Morrell, Virginia Paull (Harry) Howell, Gertrude Paull (Rodney) Gifford, Louise Porter (D. Ronald) Clarke, John Child (Mary Oldham) Porter, Austin Child Porter, Arthur Child (Beth Sargent) Porter, Warren Child (Viola Hunter) Porter, Ann Broy Porter (Keith) Zollinger, Mary Nell Porter Baronowski (Dale) Harris, Son-in-law Colin Thurgood Survived by her children Victoria Arnold (Robert) Mortimer, Terri Frances Arnold Thurgood, Patricia Arnold (David) Niederer, Kent Porter Arnold, Jacqueline Arnold (Kenneth) Sare. 24 grandchildren, 63 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. Special thanks to Alpine Hospice caregivers especially Sue Salvesen who mom always lovingly called Diana. Also, family both near and far who vigilantly attended to her. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Rexburg 15th Ward Chapel, 166 South 1st East in Rexburg. Family and friends may call Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 5:30 - 7:00 pm at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East and Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the church prior to services. Interment will follow at the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at: www.flammfh.com Margaret 6/30/1929 - 7/15/2022Porter Arnold