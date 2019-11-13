Kathleen Ann Asbell, 75, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away November 8, 2019, one year and one month after diagnosis of a Glioblastoma. She was under the care of her family, One Source Hospice Care, and MorningStar Staff. She was born July 28,1944, to Hazel Kathleen Lael and Stephen Louis Paparich in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. She was raised on the family farm in northeast Washington State and graduated from Northport High School in 1962. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Asbell, on April 11, 1964, in Salinas, California. They then made their home in Hawthorne, California, until 1977 when they moved to Idaho Falls. Kathleen worked at Moyer Optical as an Optician, Sears as an Accountant, and the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. While working at the INEL, she attained a Bachelor of Science Degree at Idaho State University and a Master of Science Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Idaho. Her education, work ethic, and high degree of competency enabled her to work her way up to Project Manager, managing million dollar projects and a team of engineers. After a 20-year career at the INEL, she never stopped working and went on to set up a successful community based mental health business with her daughter, Vanessa. At Vista Family Services, Kathleen gave back to the community through her daily work with low income mental health clients. She was a devout Catholic and always incorporated her faith and beliefs into her daily life. Kathleen was an avid gardener, reader and antique collector. Through her hard work and effort she made a comfortable life for her family and was able to travel the world; traveling to over 50 countries including China, Russia, Egypt and many others. From her humble beginnings, she learned the values of morality, fidelity, and most of all hard work. She was a kind, committed, and loving person who was always driven to build a better future for herself and her family. Kathleen left a lasting impression on anyone who met her and most of all those who knew her well. She was tough but fair and never judgmental. Kathleen was an incredibly unique and special individual who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard of Ammon; daughter, Vanessa (Matt French) of Ammon; granddaughter, Jordon French of Idaho Falls; grandson, Matthew French Jr., US Army, deployed. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle, her parents, and sister, Stephanie Wickstrom. She is also survived by her siblings, Sharon Weber (Richard) of Colorado, Jim Paparich (Debbie) of Washington State, Theresa Finnigan (Tim) of Alaska, and Rosemarie Kalamarides (Peter) of Washington State. A rosary will be said at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a Funeral Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kathleen 7/28/1944 - 11/8/2019Ann Asbell