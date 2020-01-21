Glenn B. Ashcraft of Rexburg, passed away quietly in his sleep at home at age 94 on, Saturday, Janauary 18 , 2020. Glenn was born at Moody, Idaho on December 24, 1925 to Vernia and Verna Ashcraft. He was the fourth child and first son born into the family. Glenn served in the army during World War II and served an LDS mission to the Eastern States. He married Lalamae Slack from Twin Groves, Idaho in February of 1951 in the Idaho Falls Temple. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings including temple worker in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg Temples for many years. He loved working in the temple! Glenn worked as a draftsman and master carpenter, building many houses and working on different projects throughout the valley. He is survived by his wife Lalamae of Rexburg, children: Donnetta (Budd)Arnold of Magna, UT, Cheryl (Blair) Mclean of Magna, UT, Randall G (Karen) Ashcraft of Rexburg, Bonnie (Terrell) Hill, of Orem, UT, Gary (Jenny) Ashcraft of Orem, UT and Kim (Linda) Ashcraft of Brigham City, UT. 26 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, Brothers, Grant Ashcraft, Reed Ashcraft, Lawrence Ashcraft and Sister, Lucille Higley. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday January 25, at the Rexburg North Stake Center, 312 East 2nd North, in Rexburg. The family will visit with friends Friday, January 24th, from 5:30-7:00 pm at Flamm Funeral home and Saturday from 10:00-10:45 am prior to services at the Church. Burial will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetary. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Glenn 12/24/1925 - 1/18/2020Ashcraft