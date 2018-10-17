"It's good to be the King."
David "Big Red" Ashley, age 58, was reunited with his beloved grandson Teegan Keith, his brother, and his parents on October 12, 2018. Dave left this world with his son and daughter by his side to the very end. He was a great man in every regard, but to those who knew him, Dave was a fatherly figure to many.
His sense of humor and practical jokes always brought a smile to his many friends and family members. Well-loved and popular his entire life, his laugh contagious, his banter witty, he'll be missed greatly.
Dave was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Keith Raymond Ashley and Elva Garner Ashley on February 15, 1960. He attended Pocatello High School where he played basketball until graduation in 1978. Dave always kept his immense passion for sports, especially his diehard allegiance to the Boston Celtics and San Francisco 49ers. After high school, he earned an associate degree in agriculture from Idaho State University.
His mastery of agriculture was evident even at home with his well-manicured lawn, his bountiful tomato gardens, the beautiful flowers he bloomed, and the many years he helped on the family farm in Nyssa, Oregon. Anyone who dared walk on his grass would soon discover his appreciation for the art of growing and nurturing anything to its full potential.
He was a devoted employee and manager for Albertson's for over 30 years. He was very proud of his accomplishments throughout his career and cared deeply for all his customers and coworkers whom he called friends.
Above all, everything paled in comparison to the love and adoration he felt for his family. To Dave, family was top priority.
On February 14, 1986, Dave married his best friend Robin Joy Cahoon. To this union, his two sons Daniel and Ben, and his daughter Aubrey cemented their place in the Ashley clan. He was also much like another dad to Robin's son Colton Smith later in life. His grandsons Teegan and Cohen were always paramount in his life in so many ways. Dave was also often not far from his mother's side, whom he cared for until her last days.
Those preceding Dave in death include his parents; his brother, Robert Keith Ashley; and his grandson, Teegan Keith. He often mentioned that he looked forward to "one day re-joining them in the halls of Valhalla".
He is survived by his loving daughter, Aubrey Ashley of Idaho Falls, ID; sons Daniel Blaine (Michelle) Ashley of Boise, ID; son, Ben (Honna) Keller-Kuhn of Bloomington, IN; Colton DJ Smith of Boise, ID; sister, Pamela (Dave) Springborg of Sheridan, WY; and 3 grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 6pm, Friday October 19, 2018 at Kool Beanz Cafe (901 Pier View Drive) in Idaho Falls, ID. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, ID on Saturday, October 20, 2018.
Condolences to the family may be sent to www.woodfuneralhome.com.