Sharon Ida Ashment, 75 of Idaho Falls, passed away April 26, 2020, at Temple View Transitional Care Center. Sharon was born August 5, 1944, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to John Henry Dodge and Ida Louise Smith Dodge. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Sharon was the only daughter in a house full of boys and she told stories of being a tomboy and trying to keep up with her brothers' shenanigans. Sharon married Norris Lee Ashment in Idaho Falls. Sharon and Norris made their home in Idaho Falls where Sharon was a stay-at-home mother caring for their three daughters, Julie, Joan and Siobhan. Sharon and Norris were later divorced. After Sharon's divorce she went back to school at Idaho State University where she graduated in 1996, with her Master's Degrees in Speech Pathology and Audiology. She was a member of ASHA, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. She accepted a job with Idaho Falls School District 91 where she worked until her retirement. Sharon absolutely loved working with the children. During her marriage to Norris, Sharon learned to play the bass guitar and they were in a band called Goodtimers, where they played music in the Idaho Falls and Swan Valley areas including The Eagles, Snowballs, Pond's Lodge and the Snow King. Many memories were made in Swan Valley, particularly at Snowballs. After their divorce Sharon continued to play music with some of her close friends. Prior to her health diminishing, Sharon enjoyed gardening. She also loved a good game of Scrabble and prior to her brother, Jack's passing, they would get together a couple times per month to play. Sharon loved collecting porcelain dolls. She spent hours going through catalogues to find just the right dolls to add to her collection including a special dolls that reminded her of each of her daughters and grandchildren. Sharon had three grandchildren, Lexi, Trevor and Shaiann. She loved spending time with each of the grandkids and spoiling them rotten on their birthdays and at Christmas. Sharon is survived by her daughters, Julie (Tollef Reyerson) Collins of Idaho Falls, ID, Joan Shumway of West Haven, UT, and Siobhan (Dustin) Gifford of Idaho Falls, ID; three grandchildren, Lexi Rogers, Trevor Ashment and Shaiann Ashment; and her brother, Michael Dodge of Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Robert Clark and Jack Dodge. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Sharon's honor at Meal on Wheels. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday May 8, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2355 Rollandet. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sharon 8/5/1944 - 4/26/2020Ashment
+1