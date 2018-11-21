Theron Rex Ashment, 84, of Swan Valley, passed away November 17, 2018, at Homestead Senior Living in Rexburg, Idaho. He was under the care of Homestead Hospice and his loving family. Theron was born November 2, 1934, in Glen, Idaho, to Arlynn Merten Ashment and Vella Drucilla Ashment. He was raised in Star Valley, Wyoming. As a young man he worked in Arizona, California and Idaho. On March 1, 1957, he married Carol Emily Ball in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To this union were born eight children, Jeff, Connie, Tammy, Lauri, Randy, Walt, Michele and Blaine. Theron and Carol settled their family in Swan Valley, Idaho. Carol passed away November 6, 2011. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Theron had a love for farming and ranching. He ran his beef herd with the Fall Creek Cattlemen's Association. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling with his wife in their motor home. Theron is survived by his loving children, daughter, Tammy (Scott) Wills of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Lauri (Randy) Guthrie of Vicksburg, MS; son, Randy (Barbara) Ashment of Firth, ID; daughter, Michele (Jack) Swisher of Rexburg, ID; son, Blaine Ashment of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Madge Jacobson of Swan Valley, ID; 25 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ashment, parents, Arlynn and Vella Ashment; two sons, Jeff and Walt Ashment; and a daughter, Connie Yasuda. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Palisade Ward Building, 3109 Swan Valley Highway, with Blake Jacobson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Theron 11/2/1934 - 11/17/2018Ashment