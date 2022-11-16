Emma Ann Ashton, 81, passed away on November 12, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born on August 4, 1941 to Dean Jabez Ritchie and Blanche Anne Johnson Ritchie. She was the 5th of 6 children. Dean died when Emma was a baby. Blanche then married Ernest Heileson, so grandpa Heileson was the only father she knew. Then was born the 6th child, Marvin Charles, or better known as Chick. Emma married Michael Burrell Ashton on February 16, 1962. They were married for 60 years. Emma went to beauty college and became a cosmetologist and practiced for about 45 years. Emma loved to play golf and softball and also loved to camp and fish. Emma is survived by her husband, Mike Ashton; her daughter Marne (Scot) Dickinson; her son Ron "Ziff" Ashton; granddaughter Amanda (Jacob) Majers; and two grandsons Joshua (Paula) Dickinson and Brandon (Meshelle) Dickinson and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Tom and JD Ritchie, and two sisters Luana Smith and Jackie Stegner. The family would like to thank Solace Hospice for the care they showed Emma and the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Solace Hospice at 850 Energy Drive, Suite #2, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401 or by calling (208) 757-8444. A memorial will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 785 First Street, Idaho Falls, ID at 1pm Saturday, November 19, 2022. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting wilksfuneralhome.com/obituaries. Emma 8/4/1941 - 11/12/2022Ann Ashton
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.