Glen G Atwood, 71, of Idaho Falls, left this earth on October 10, 2020, following a battle with cancer and COVID-19. He was surrounded by loved ones. Glen was born March 4, 1949 at Preston Hughes Memorial Hospital in Spanish Fork, UT to Truman Glen and Delta Irene Peterson Atwood. When he was 18 months old, the family moved to Idaho Falls, ID. He grew up in Idaho Falls, attending schools in the Bonneville School District. He worked for Rogers Brothers and Basic American Foods for 40 years, where he worked as a line operator, foreman and inventory control agent and was respected for his work ethic. In 1969 he married Judy Shurtliff. They were married for 22 years and had 3 sons. In 1992 he married Julie Rasmussen. They were married for 5 years. Glen enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, gardening and was known for having the prettiest yard on 17th street. He was a renowned handyman and enjoyed fixing things. Glen also served as a Cub Master while his sons were young. He was a loving father and also loved his dogs. Glen was baptized and confirmed as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and his relationship with his Savior was a comfort during the final years of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by 2 sisters, Della Atwood and Norma Neeley and 2 brothers, Truman (Renae) Atwood and Dean (Austa) Atwood, his three sons, Doug (Erin) Atwood of Idaho Falls, Gary (Marcus) Atwood-Mendez of Salt Lake, and Ryan Atwood of Idaho Falls, and his two grandsons, Levi and Jaiden Atwood of Idaho Falls. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Glen 3/4/1949 - 10/10/2020G Atwood