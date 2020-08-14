Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Austin, 57, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 8, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Debbie was born January 5, 1963, in Richland, Washington, to Maynard G. Gilson and Sandra Lea Miller Gilson. She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Fairview Elementary, Dora Erickson Elementary, Bonneville Junior High, and Bonneville High School. On February 14, 1982, she married Robert McKee Austin in Idaho Falls, and they were blessed to raise five children: Joshua, Heather, Jessica, Rebecca, and Bradon. Debbie and Robert made their home in Idaho Falls where she enjoyed being a mother and working as a waitress. She worked at Mitchell's Truck Stop for over 30 years and will always be remembered for loving her customers there. Debbie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She lived for her family and would give the shirt off of her back for any of them. She will be dearly missed. Deborah is survived by her loving husband, Robert; father, Maynard; children, Heather (Anna Maria) Austin, Joshua Tyler (Rebecca Lynn) Gilson, Jessica Joy (Ramon) Mendoza, Rebecca L (Eduardo) Anguiano, all of Idaho Falls, ID; step-son, Bradon L House of Ogden, UT; siblings, Suzanne Carlson of Boise, ID, Douglas (Becky) Carlson of Boise, ID, Matthew (Janet) Carlson of Rigby, ID, Jackie (Shane) Williams of Idaho Falls, ID, Gene (Sharon) Gilson of Idaho Falls, ID, Casey Gilson of Idaho Falls, ID, Paul Gilson of Idaho Falls, ID, and Troy Fridley of Idaho Falls, ID; step-mother, Connie Carlson of Idaho Falls, ID; 21 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Lea Miller; step-father, Carl Carlson; step-mother, Shana Gilson; her grandparents; and several aunts and uncles. A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Firth Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and Friday 10-11:00 a.m. prior, both visitations at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Deborah 1/5/1963 - "Debbie" 8/8/2020Austin