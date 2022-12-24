David Edwin (Teddy) Averett, 68, of Ammon, ID passed away on December 19, 2022, in Murray, UT. David was born September 7, 1954, in Mount Pleasant, UT, to Dail P. and Catherine Jean Moss Averett. David lived a full and active life up until the time of his passing due to complications from an abdominal aortic aneurysm. David graduated from North Sanpete High school where he took state in Track and took records for his division, and later attended Snow College and Utah Valley State College, where he gained a bachelor's degree in automotive technology. Teddy really was a "Jack of All Trades". Automotive, construction, anything electrical, woodworking, and later in life he started making jewelry and became a certified Jeweler. Dave was passionate about cooking and loved to cook and bake for his family, a skill he learned from his mother. On May 29, 1982, Dave married the love of his life, Camille Priest, in Orem, UT. They were inseparable from that time on. Camille was a package deal; he not only married her but took on the responsibility of being a father and dad to her four children, who have only ever known him as their dad. He always considered them his from then on. Dave and Camille's love was eternal. They were later sealed for time and all eternity on March 29, 2008, in the Salt Lake City Temple. Dave and Camille had five children: Jason Eagar, Michael Eagar, Mechelle Welch, Tiffany Schmitt, and Mark Averett. He is survived by his children: Jason (Sheri) Eagar of Logan, UT, Michael (Keri) Eagar of Highland, UT, Mechelle (Paul) Welch of Ammon, ID, Tiffany (Brad) Schmitt of Lehi, UT, and Mark (Melanie) Averett of Plano, ID.; his siblings: Donalene Brady, Peggy (Troy) Baldree, Nancy (Sid) Cardon, and Keith Averett. Dave was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Dail P. Averett and Catherine Jean Moss. David (Teddy) loved his family and made sure they all knew it. He took the time to tell you all his cooking secrets and help with any questions you may have had. He loved to tell stories and tales to any listening ear. He loved the Lord and the gospel of Jesus Christ with all his heart and exemplified it every day of his life. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Ammon 4th ward, 3000 Central Ave. The family will visit with friends and family from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1st St, Idaho Falls, and Wednesday from 10:00-10:45 prior to services at the church. Interment will follow at the Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. David 9/7/1954 - 12/19/2022Edwin Averett
