Florence Virginia Avery passed away on September 22, 2022, at the age of 99, in her home at Lincoln Court Assisted Living in Idaho Falls. She was born to John and Wilma Gillogly in Orange, California, on August 25, 1923. Soon afterward, her family moved to Vista, California, where she attended school and met her future husband William (Bill) Avery. After graduating from Vista High School, Florence continued her education at Oceanside-Carlsbad Junior College where she earned an Associate Degree. Florence and Bill were married on June 17, 1944, in Vista, California, while Bill was home on leave from the Navy during WWII. After the war, they made their home in San Marcos, California, where they began their family, later moving to Valley Center, California, where they raised their three sons. In her capacity as secretary, Florence worked for an attorney, at the Valley Center water department, on a construction site for the Dravo Corp. and as secretary for the principal at Yucca Valley High School in California. After retiring, Florence and Bill moved to a cabin on the Salmon River in Elk Bend, Idaho. They loved their time together in the Salmon River country camping and rock hunting in the local mountains. Shortly after Bill passed away, Florence moved to Idaho Falls in order to be closer to family. Florence has been a life long member of the Methodist Church. Each time she moved to a new town, she found and joined the local church. At the time of her passing, she was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Idaho Falls. She made many friends there and was very active in church programs. Knitting sweaters for children in need was one of her favorite activities. During her years in Idaho Falls, she volunteered her time to several organizations including the Eastern Idaho RSVP volunteer organization and repairing books at the Idaho Falls Library. Florence has one surviving brother, Gilbert Gillogly and wife Cathy, of Idlewild, California. Her children are William R. Avery of Oceanside, California, Vernon D. Avery and wife Donna of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Kenneth M. Avery and wife Carol of Ammon, Idaho. She has seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Lincoln Court for their years of kind and caring support for our mother. Thank you, also, to Enhabit Home Health and Hospice. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 North Water Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Florence 8/25/1923 - 9/22/2022Virginia Avery
