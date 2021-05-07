Van Gene Bagley, 88, of Ammon, passed away May 2, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Encompass Home Health & Hospice. Van was born February 18, 1933, in Grover, Wyoming, to Leland Richard "Dick" Bagley and Jean Baker Brummel. He grew up and attended schools in Leadore and graduated from Leadore High School in 1951. On September 25, 1951, he married Barbara N. Horton in Salmon, Idaho. Van and Barb made their home in Ammon, Idaho. Van worked as a bus driver for the INL. He drove two million miles without an accident. He was a member of the Eagles, Elks Lodge, Bonneville Search & Rescue, and Pocatello Motors Club. He enjoyed boating, skiing, camping, ball games, wood crafts, caring for his yard, inventing tools, and spending time with his family. Van is survived by his loving daughters, Vanya Graham of Ammon, ID, and Carma (Jr.) Crotteau of Blackfoot, ID; grandsons, Lane (Wendy Webster) Orchard of Ammon, ID, and Eric (Jasmine) Bagley of Pocatello, ID; 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barb Bagley; father, Dick Bagley; mother, Jean Brummel; sons, Clay and Kevin Bagley; granddaughter, Myndie Orr; grandson, K. Walker Bagley; three sisters; and grandparents, W. and Isabelle Hurd. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Van 2/18/1933 - 5/2/2021Bagley
