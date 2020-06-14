Kimberley Bailey, 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 11, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Kim was born June 7, 1954, in Seattle, Washington, to Donald Reich and Roberta Locke Reich. She grew up in Yakima, Washington, and graduated from A.C. Davis High School in 1973. On February 10, 1979, she married Arnold Bailey in Yakima. Together, they raised four children: Jason, Jared, Brandon, and Lindsey. In March of 1981, Kim and Arnold moved to in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and in 1991, Arnie, Kim, and their children were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. There, Kim enjoyed being a mother and homemaker. Kim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a known animal-lover and had many dogs and cats over the years. She enjoyed feeding the birds, squirrels, and anything that came into the yard; she had a great love for all of God's creatures. She had great pride and love for her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Kim had a way of making people feel comfortable and made friends very easily. Kim is survived by her loving husband, Arnold; sons, Jason (Heather) Bailey of Norfolk, NE, Jared Bailey of Idaho Falls, ID, and Brandon (Brandi) Bailey of Rock Springs, WY; daughter, Lindsey (Jeff) Glissendorf of Pocatello, ID; sister, Kathi Walton of Star Valley, WY; and 13 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Don Reich. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local humane society. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Idaho Falls 2nd Ward Building (885 South Boulevard), with Jeremy Schwartz officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kimberley 6/7/1954 - 6/11/2020Dawn Bailey
+1