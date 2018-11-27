Nyle H. Bailey, 87, passed away Sunday, November 25, 2018 at his home in Blackfoot. Nyle was born October 9, 1931 in Preston, Idaho to Thomas Kerr and Orva Hall Bailey. He attended school in Preston through the first grade, then moved to the Blackfoot area, attended school there and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1949. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1950. He served during the Korean War until 1954. In 1960, he married Marjorie Gould in Fort Hall, Idaho. They divorced in 1969. In May of 1970, he married Hazel Dixey. She passed away on November 1971. He married Geraldine Richards in Idaho Falls in December of 1983. She passed away in May of 1985. Nyle was a heavy equipment operator and a well driller. He worked for Cushman Drilling and Pump for 48 years. He retired in 2008. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union, Elks 1416 and the American Legion. Since boyhood, Nyle had a great love of horses. He owned and raced thoroughbreds from Boise to Spokane and at the Blackfoot Fair. Nyle is survived by his daughters, Faunette (Daren) Hill of Blackfoot, ID and Michelle (Marty) Conner of Porterville, CA; his brother Brent Bailey of Moses Lake, WA; and grandchildren Alex Carr, Zachary Hill, Lucus Hill and AJ Bjork. He was preceded in death by two wives, Hazel Dixey and Geraldine Richards, his sister, Doyne Palmer and sister-in-law, Lora Bailey. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will greet friends and relatives from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 30, 2018 and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be sent at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Nyle H. 10/9/1931 - 11/25/2018Bailey