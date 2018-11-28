Our angel, Janiece Robertson Bair, was born on June 15, 1937, to Vernon and Gwendolyn Robertson-and she certainly has been Our Love every day since. Her passing, on November 23, 2018, is a period of sadness but also is a time of celebration for her return to Heavenly Father, to her companion, Ronald Harker Bair, and to her beloved parents and siblings. Janiece's childhood was magical, as she adored her parents and siblings. Her life was replete with picnics in the Bighorns, discussions around the dinner table, swinging from Tarzan ropes, and participating in speech festivals and verse choirs. During early adulthood, Janiece had fond memories of attending a community college in Powell and Brigham Young University. Especially exciting was when she was able to participate in the Hill Cumorah Pageant in New York, where Ron was serving his mission and was in charge of staging. Janiece was asked to connect with Ron by her cousin Karen, who was soon to marry Ron's brother. And what a connection it was! Before the pageant was over, Janiece received a witness that this young missionary was soon to become her lifetime and eternal companion, and certainly Ron must have known as well, because they were married on July 17, 1957, in the Idaho Falls Temple, shortly after his return home. Six grateful children are the recipients of this union. Besides faithfully serving as a stake Relief Society president, a ward Relief Society president, a counselor in the Young Women's, and a Sunday school teacher, caring for her family and spending a lifetime in learning have been the hallmarks. In addition to literature, poetry, and politics, Janiece decided that she wanted to learn to play the church hymns. So every noon, while waiting for Ron to come in for lunch, she successfully practiced and learned all of the hymns on the piano. Books were her frequent companions, and in fact, many times she fell asleep reading in the bath or quietly sneaking in a quick afternoon reading session. Undoubtedly, her children will remember the books she read to them, the poetry memorized under her tutelage, her teaching talent that was extraordinaire, and her generous support to children while learning musical instruments. Her Saturday morning snuggles in a rocking chair (even when her children were grown) are also highlights. Children and grandchildren will reflect on homemade fudge on the countertop, bags of candy for memorization of the 13 Articles of Faith, the importance of waiting up for teenagers, having cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning, reading scriptures, playing Rook, growing tomatoes next to the house where it is warm, knowing how to fold towels and washcloths, forgiving everyone, learning to be a loving person, remembering "who you are and acting accordingly," and most important . . . having a testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. In their later years, Ron and Janiece moved from their lifetime home in Taber to Leslie, Idaho, where they began anew making the dearest of friends and providing a generous contribution of an open home and open property to their little community. It was here where Janiece experienced her extreme battles with poor health. After Ron's death, Janiece lived in Buhl with her daughter LoriAnn, who well cared for and provided needed support. Despite her struggle, she remained gracious, loving, and kind. Our Mom and our Nana is honored-she is Our Love. Ron and Janiece have 6 children: Steven Bair (Lori Kae), Mark Bair (Sherrilynn), LoriAnn Jones (Patrick), James Bair (Jodi), Chris Bair, and Jenni Bair and 44 grandchildren. Janiece was preceded in death by Austin Adams (grandson), Ronald Bair (spouse), Vernon and Gwendolyn Robertson (parents), Ralph Robertson (brother), and Peggy Bair (daughter-in-law). A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 29, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 30, 2018 at the Blackfoot West Stake Center with a viewing 1 hour prior. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Janiece 6/15/1937 - 11/23/2018Bair