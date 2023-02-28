Sharen Ann Swain Baird, 79, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away February 14, 2023, at Mountain View Hospital. Sharen was born January 24, 1944, in Shelley, Idaho, to Verden Leroy Swain and Bertie Mae Warren Swain. Sharen grew up in Firth, Idaho. She graduated in 1962 from Firth High School where she belonged to many clubs. She then attended cosmotology school. Sharen was Miss Congeniality in the 1962 Miss Blackfoot Pageant. Sharen was married in 1966 to Roni L. Poole. To this union was born two sons, Roni L. Poole Jr. and Randy Poole. They were later divorced. Sharen was remarried in 1976 to Jay M. Baird. They were later divorced. Sharen made her home in Ammon. She worked as an administer and records keeper for DOE and for many years at Energy Incorporated and Scientech before retiring. After retirement, she continued working at Melaleuca and Dillard's. Sharen was very involved in the LDS Church. She belonged to the Ammon 15th Ward and was in the Relief Society and Singles Ward. She loved visiting teaching and singing in the choir. She had many good friends at church and it brought her a great deal of happiness. Sharen welcomed a grandson, Rhiley L. Poole, into her life in 2002. In 2003, her mother, Bertie, moved from California into a house across the street. Bertie and Sharen had so much fun together along with friends and family. This time in Sharen's life brought her great joy. In 2010, her brother, Rob, moved to Idaho Falls from California as well. She loved it. The two of them had many good times together. Sharen loved spending time with her family and many friends. She also loved gardening, taking photos, family history work, scrapbooking, camping, boating, fishing, and vacationing with friends. Her greatest achievement was being the world's greatest mom. She is survived by her sons, Roni L. Poole Jr. and Randy Poole; and grandson, Rhiley Poole. She was preceded in death by her father, Verden Leroy Swain; grandmother, Lou Lou Warren; uncle, Bob Warren; aunt, Rea Warren; mother, Bertie Mae Warren; and brother, Robert Irvine. Sharen will be dearly missed. We love you, Mom. Services will be held at a later date in the spring. More information will be available and condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sharen 1/24/1944 - 2/14/2023Baird
