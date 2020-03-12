Drostan Gregg Baker, 65, passed away in his home on March 10, 2020, after a four-year battle with a malignant brain tumor. Gregg was born on September 27, 1954, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Drostan and Gloria Baker. He was the second of five children. He grew up in Idaho Falls, ID, and attended Idaho Falls High School. He played the trumpet in the pep band and ran cross country. He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Japan Kobe Mission from 1973 to 1975. He loved the Japanese people and wanted to return as a senior missionary. After his mission, Gregg married Barbara Benton on June 1, 1978, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. He attended Ricks College and BYU for his undergraduate education, Creighton University for dental school, and Northwestern University and Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL, for a pediatric dental residency. He returned to Idaho Falls in 1985. A few years later, his brother Dwight returned to Idaho Falls, and they practiced together for almost 30 years. Gregg loved trains, and the dental office was designed with a train running through the office. He loved being a dentist, but more importantly, he loved his patients and the people he worked with. He cherished the relationships he developed and missed his patients and employees sorely when he had to retire because of his cancer. Gregg had many hobbies, including running, church softball, cheering on BYU, and playing the organ, piano, and trumpet. However, his primary focus was on teaching and loving his children. He worked alongside them in the yard and encouraged them to help take care of his widowed mother. He coached several of his children's youth baseball and basketball teams with his brother Jeff. He also encouraged his children to excel in school and develop musical talents. In addition to learning the piano, each child was required to learn one additional musical instrument. Instruments learned in the Baker household include the piano, organ, saxophone, trumpet, violin, trombone, drums, and guitar. He encouraged his children to gain as much education as possible. He was proud of what they accomplished and often talked about them. Their professions include nurse practitioner, family physician, registered nurse, pediatric dentist, physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, and physical therapist. He loved spending time at a family cabin in Island Park, ID, and is often remembered for waterskiing in cutoff jeans. He had a knack for fixing things and would often spend his time doing projects around the cabin. Gregg was diagnosed with a glioblastoma in December 2015 and given 14 months to live, but he was determined to beat the odds. He made the best of the last four and a half years and exceeded everyone's expectations on what he was able to accomplish. He served as a member leadership support missionary with his wife, Barbara, and was an amazing missionary. He talked to everyone about the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and shared his testimony frequently. He resumed organ lessons and continued to play the organ in church. He loved and was very tender with his grandchildren. He maintained a positive attitude and was determined to fight until the end. He never complained about the lot he was given, and he loved to say, "Onward and upward." Gregg will best be remembered for his kindness, humility, and gentle heart. It was often said that he never said an unkind word about anyone. He left a positive impression on all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Barbara and his six children: Amanda (Chris) Lewis of Kaysville, UT, Drostan (Staci) Baker of Liberty Lake, WA, Mary Ellen (Brad) Gard of Idaho Falls, ID, Thomas (Janelle) Baker of Idaho Falls, ID, Bryan (Jenna) Baker of Omaha, NE, and Beth Ann (Marc) Soelberg of San Diego, CA, along with 19 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Sandcreek 2nd Ward, 2545 Mesa Street. The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuaty.com. Dr. Gregg 9/27/1954 - 3/10/2020Baker