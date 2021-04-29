Matthew Adam Baker, 43, of Ririe passed away Sunday April 25th, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Matt was born May 11, 1977 in Rexburg, Idaho to Dennis and Rozalee Baker. He grew up in Rigby and attended schools there graduating with his class in 1995. Matt has 2 older half brothers, Todd Braddock and Cory Braddock. He has an older sister, Ronalee and 3 younger brothers, Collin, Jeb and Chad. His first job was at a very young age, delivering newspapers on foot and bicycling to residents in the town of Rigby. He later became an electrical apprentice. Other jobs included, working as a Traffic controller with Idaho Traffic Safety. Weed management with Bonneville County and presently was working for the Materials Fuel Complex at the INL as a landlord. As a youth Matt loved to wrestle and play sports even going to state one year in Coeur d'Alene for wrestling. He was quick at most every sport, and he loved all toys that had a motor. He aslo loved camping, hunting, fishing and floating the rivers with friends and family. He was involved in scouting and was recognized in his teens for receiving his Eagle Scout Award. He married Tara Garn, they were blessed with 2 beautiful children, Ashtyn and Jaxon, whom they both love and adore. Matt and Tara were later divorced. Matt is survived by his parents Dennis and Roze Baker of Rigby, ID; brothers Todd Braddock of Boise, ID; Cory (Lynette) Braddock of Chandler, AZ; Ronalee (Troy) Williams of Idaho Falls ID; Collin Baker of Ririe, ID; Jeb (Jennifer) Baker of Boise, ID; Chad (Amy) Baker of Pocatello, ID. Matt loved his daughter Ashtyn and son Jaxon, whom he cherished above all things. Matt has many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins who will miss him greatly. He also leaves behind a loving friend, Annette Ransom Blakely and many fond and cherished friends. The family will visit with friends on Friday, April 30th 2021 at Eckersell Funeral home, in Rigby from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. And Saturday at the Rigby South Stake Center, 106 N. 3800 E. Rigby, ID from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at 11:00 a.m. Matthew's family would like to extend a sincere Thank You to his many friends who always supported him. Keep them barbecues a going. Matthew 5/11/1977 - 4/25/2021Adam Baker
+1
News Trending Today
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Skyline baseball's Merzlock twirls no-hitter in win over Shelley
-
County P&Z prepares for hearing on Area of Impact
-
Albertson, Daniel
-
Gov. Little has 'beef' with fake Biden agenda
-
Ammon man arrested after admitting to choking woman
-
Veteran of the Month: Adam Frickey
-
Ethics hearing: Idaho lawmaker accused of rape pleads Fifth
-
Shelley HS Facebook post with students in blackface stirs outcry
-
Thousands of fish lined up for stocking in eastern Idaho
-
McGary, Marvin